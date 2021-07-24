Flood Advisory issued for Buncombe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buncombe The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Buncombe County in western North Carolina * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with up to 3 inches in localized spots. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Asheville, Woodfin, Biltmore Forest, B.R. Parkway-Nc Arboretum To East Asheville, UNC-Asheville and B.R. Parkway-East Asheville To Craggy Gardens. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.