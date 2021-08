FC Tucson was able to score a goal to avoid a shutout on Saturday night, but ultimately lost in the end to Union Omaha at Kino North Stadium. Following their last loss to Union Omaha, FC Tucson went 2-0-1 for the month of July with interim coach Jon Pearlman leading the team. Former coach John Galas and FC Tucson parted ways after that last match against Union Omaha, which leads the USL League One with a 7-1-5 record (26 points).