Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

E-4B “Doomsday Plane” Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

By Thomas Newdick and Tyler Rogoway
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seldom, if ever, do E-4Bs visit Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada and, in this case, the Secretary of Defense might have been onboard. In a highly unusual move, one of the U.S. Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as National Airborne Operations Centers, or NAOCs, touched down today at Tonopah Test Range Airport (TTR), one of the most famous secretive aircraft operating locations in the United States, only surpassed by nearby Area 51. What might have triggered this highly unusual visit is puzzling, to say the least, but it seems it could (me must stress could)have been related to a possible visit to the facility by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 180

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nellis Air Force Base#Doomsday Plane#Defense#The U S Air Force#Naocs#E 4b#Ads B Exchange#The Air Force#Nca#Nightwatch#Gulfstream#Nttr#Nighthawk#Soviet#American#Secdef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Singapore
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Highly Modified Air Force Test Pilot School F-16 Is Now An X-Plane

The heavily modified F-16 gets a new advanced mission after decades of supporting aerospace research and test pilot production. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force has redesignated its NF-16D Variable-stability In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft, or VISTA, as the X-62A. This new X-plane nomenclature, something typically applied...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Barksdale B-52 Brandishes Its Modern Arsenal In New Loadout Photos

Stratofortress weapons options have changed a lot over the years and are set to morph even more drastically in the decades to come. The U.S. Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress bomber has recently posed for photos behind an impressive display of its still-expanding weapons and stores options. Although it first took to the air almost 70 years ago, the adaptable “BUFF” still keeps pace with developments in precision-guided ordnance and it also carries some important weapons that are unique to it in the Air Force inventory.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

A-10 Warthogs Are About To Operate From A U.S. Highway For The First Time

We have seen USAF highway exercises in Europe and the Pacific, and now they are coming closer to home. For the first time in recent history, the U.S. Air Force is going to take its aircraft out onto highways in the United States for an exercise. Four A-10C Warthog attack aircraft and a pair of C-146A Wolfhound special operations transports are due to take part in the road-landing drill, which is a part of the wider Exercise Northern Strike. As well as being a unique event in the United States, the upcoming highway deployment reflects the ever-increasing importance of dispersed operations for the U.S. military, including as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Mysterious “LAX Jetpack Guy” Reappears

After an extended hiatus, it looks the infamous “LAX jetpack guy” is back. On Wednesday evening, a pilot on approach to LAX reported spotting a guy in a jetpack again. According to a statement from a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson:. “A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test

July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week. The test of the rocket propelling the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon was its second, and occurred on Wednesday at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

SE Aeronautics SE200 is Touted as Greenest Widebody Aircraft, Has Tri-Wing Design

SE Aeronautics recently unveiled the SE200, their newest widebody airliner concept that boasts a 100% monocoque molded chassis. This innovative aircraft design lowers fuel consumption by 70% and CO2 emissions by 80% as measured by per seat kilometer. How so? Its light-tri wing configuration vastly improves lift over drag, resulting in short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities and extremely long flights. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defensedesignboom.com

volocopter completes first ever public crewed test flight of its air taxi in the US

Volocopter has completed the first ever public crewed test flight of a fully electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the US. held at the experimental aircraft association’s (EAA) AirVenture 2021 in wisconsin, the successful flight marks a milestone in volocopter’s plan to raise awareness of air taxis. the crewed volocopter 2X took off at 2:45 PM CST for a 4-minute flight at ~164 ft and a top speed of 18 mph.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

C-17 Pilot Who Made That Intense Takeoff From Portland Explains The Maneuver

Crews have to train to be able to operate from short airfields and get into the air quick enough to avoid getting riddled with hostile fire. Last week we posted a story about a video showing a C-17A Globemaster III making a uniquely impressive departure from Portland International Airport before being chased down by resident 123rd Fighter Squadron alert F-15s for training. The video came to us from our friend @big_seans_aviation and drew a lot of interest. At the time we speculated that the crazy-looking takeoff was practice for executing short-field tactical departures in hostile areas. Now the pilot who was actually at the controls has given us unique insights into exactly what we are seeing in the dramatic video.
WorldPosted by
thedrive

British And Chinese Aircraft Carriers Both Underway In The Tense South China Sea (Updated)

The British flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has entered the South China Sea for the first time. Satellite imagery has emerged that indicates that the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is underway in the South China Sea while the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy flattop Shandong is also in these waters, though the two ships look to be sailing on opposite sides of the disputed body of water, at least for now. The appearance of the British flagship in the South China Sea had been anticipated, but it still carries a significant message as the United Kingdom and its allies look to further challenge China’s expansive territorial claims in this region.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST: Researching overland supersonic flight

NASA’s aeronautical innovators are leading a government-industry team to collect data that could make supersonic flight over land possible, dramatically reducing travel time in the United States or anywhere in the world. The Low-boom Flight Demonstration mission has two goals: 1) design and build a piloted, large-scale supersonic X-plane with...
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

Frontier Airlines Plane Pulls Up Within 'Seconds of Landing' To Avoid Runway Vehicle

A Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Ohio had to pull out of its initial landing on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle was spotted too close to the runway. The pilot of the plane attempting to land the flight on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida, at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Ohio pulled out of the landing using a planned procedure known as a "go-around," according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Tony Molinaro, who spoke to Cleveland.com.
Congress & CourtsMilitary.com

Lawmakers Move to Protect Pilots from Ejection Seat Problems

After an ejection seat malfunction led to a fighter pilot’s death last year, lawmakers plan to require the Air Force and the Navy to notify them when the live-saving seats are in need of repair. The pilot’s death was linked to a spare parts shortage which meant the ejection seat...

Comments / 180

Community Policy