E-4B “Doomsday Plane” Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

Crews have to train to be able to operate from short airfields and get into the air quick enough to avoid getting riddled with hostile fire. Last week we posted a story about a video showing a C-17A Globemaster III making a uniquely impressive departure from Portland International Airport before being chased down by resident 123rd Fighter Squadron alert F-15s for training. The video came to us from our friend @big_seans_aviation and drew a lot of interest. At the time we speculated that the crazy-looking takeoff was practice for executing short-field tactical departures in hostile areas. Now the pilot who was actually at the controls has given us unique insights into exactly what we are seeing in the dramatic video.