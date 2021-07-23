Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

1 person dead after shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side near a children’s football game

By WPXI.com News Staff
 8 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side, hours after a violent night rocked a different part of the neighborhood.

One person is dead after the shooting, which was near a field in the South Side Slopes.

Witnesses told us this happened near a youth football game.

A police investigation is underway on 21st Street near Josephine.

Channel 11 has multiple reporters getting more information about what happened. Look for the latest on WPXI Tonight at 12 a.m. after the Olympics opening ceremony.

