Jet Black

Dango Products Capsule Mini EDC case is CNC machined from 6061 annodized aluminum

By Lauren Wadowsky
 8 days ago
Take even your smallest essentials on the go with the Dango Products Capsule Mini EDC case. This slim case for everyday carry features 6061 aluminum that’s been anodized to be food-grade safe. So you can totally use it to hold toothpicks as well as nuts and bolts. Also, its small, sleek form factor is easy to take anywhere. Additionally, the lanyard hole lets you attach it to your paracord and keyrings. Meanwhile, the Capsule Mini keeps everything dry thanks to its waterproofing. Made in the USA, this multi-use gadget has a modern look with its Satin Silver and Jet Black color options. Also, it’s just the item you want with you whether you’re outdoors or at the office. Finally, weighing just 2 ounces, you might even forget that you’re carrying this aluminum product.

