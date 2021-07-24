Todd McFarlane On The Future Of Spawn in Comics, Toys, TV and Movies

There have not been many new superhero comic book movies released cinematically since the world started experiencing lockdowns. There have only been four to date, Bloodshot, New Mutants, Wonder Woman 84, and Black Widow, a paucity compared to the half-dozen that Marvel Studios alone are putting out in the next year-and-a-half, as well as all the TV shows. But given new attention being given to missing credits as a result of a THR article – and no one is closer to working out who that blind item might be, though there have been some fine guesses – we have been taking a closer look at those recent credits.