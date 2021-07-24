Todd McFarlane On The Future Of Spawn in Comics, Toys, TV and Movies

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a 25-years-later sequel to the 1996 commercial-slash-movie Space Jam, is also the first theatrical feature to star the world-famous Looney Tunes characters in 18 years. (Looney Tunes: Back in Action, a sort of unofficial Space Jam follow-up, flopped back in 2003.) Their extended absence from cinema is a cruel irony, because the DNA of the original Warner Bros. cartoon shorts has become embedded in the history of animated American movies, even as the characters have struggled to move beyond a filmography mixing low-rent compilation movies and basketball-star hagiography. The Looney Tunes sensibility — slapstick, unhinged characters, and fourth-wall-breaking irreverence — has informed many big-screen cartoons over the last 50 years, even though Bugs and company haven’t been consistent marquee movie stars during that time. And now that they’re back, they’ve been reshaped by the movies they helped inspire.
