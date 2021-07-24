Pioneer DJ x Off-White DDJ-1000-OW DJ controller features a fluorescent orange design

Get an extra charge for your smartphone or earbuds with the Lexon Fine Tube Power Bank 2 sleek portable charger. The Fine Tube Powerbank 2 offers a 3000 mAh capacity to give you one full charge in 3 hours. That way, you can keep browsing on your smartphone or talk with friends for longer. Just connect it to your device via its USB-A port. An LED indicator informs you of your gadget’s charging status. What’s more, the stylish design looks like a lipstick case. This makes it great for taking with you on your commute or during travel. Then, a leather strap makes this charger easy to hang on your bag or belt loop. Moreover, its aluminum finish is available in 3 stunning colors, helping you make a statement wherever you go. Never get caught without a backup battery when you have this uniquely designed charger.