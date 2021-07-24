Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Pioneer DJ x Off-White DDJ-1000-OW DJ controller features a fluorescent orange design

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring people together, in style, with the Pioneer DJ x Off-White DDJ-1000-OW DJ controller. This DJ controller features beautiful fluorescent orange and matte white colors with an asymmetric layout designed by Virgil Abloh. What’s more, the tagline printing on the body adds a retro look. Overall, this music gadget is a limited-edition take on the DDJ-1000 4-channel performance DJ controller. So its Jog Display screens are located in the center of each jog wheel. They display only the information you want to see. Moreover, the familiar layout makes this gadget easy to transition to. Furthermore, the MAGVEL FADER provides detailed performances. Additionally, 4 new Beat FX titled Enigma Jet, Mobius Saw, Mobius Triangle, and Low Cut Echo add depth to your sets. Finally, 16 back-lit rubber Performance Pads trigger Hot Cues, Beat Jump, Pad FX, and more with just a touch.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
213
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj Controller#Pioneer Dj#Design#Off White#Magvel#Low Cut Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones feature durable sapphire glass

Wear the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones during your most intense workouts. These earbuds can handle it thanks to their shatter-resistant sapphire glass and Kevlar fiber charging case with wireless charging. Meanwhile, 11 mm Beryllium acoustic drivers give you an impressive soundstage with audio that sounds like a live performance. And the Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling setting lets you focus while the 2 Ambient Listening modes bring outside sounds in. Moreover, with a total of 6 microphones and proprietary wind reduction, you get clearer calls wherever you are. Furthermore, the MW08 Sport features 2 memory foam ear tip sizes. They expand to form a seal inside your ear for a comfortable, secure fit. Finally, the charging case fits your pocket and gives you an extra 30 hours of battery life. In total, you get 42 hours of playtime with these sporty earbuds.
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

The Frost Commander 140 dj available in white from Thermalright

The Frost Commander 140 from Thermalright, which was presented in March, is already back with a completely white version: fins, heat pipes, fans, anything goes; except for the fan mounting clips. Obviously, one could say that the brand recently unveiled the TL-C12 and TL-D14X fans in white; Black is now also an option, the Frost Commander 140 is undoubtedly also available in full black.
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

VALLON Howlin’ sports sunglasses are the sports and lifestyle hybrid eyewear you need

Go trail running in the morning and hit up a wedding in the afternoon with the same eyewear: VALLON Howlin’ sports sunglasses. This versatile eyewear bridges the gap between technical excellence and indisputable style, so one pair of sunglasses can do it all. Moreover, their impact- and scratch-resistant design makes them suitable for outdoor sports. Meanwhile, the detachable, adjustable head strap prevents them from falling off. Wear them in direct sunlight thanks to the 100% UVA and UVB protection. In fact, the slightly curved polarized lens protects against side-glare, too. Furthermore, you’ll receive ample protection when wearing the Howlin’ glasses. That’s because the premium cellulose acetate frame and non-petroleum-based material are strong and robust. Don’t be forced to choose between high performance and a cool design when you have these functional frames. Finally, VALLON pledge to clean up 1 kg of plastic waste for every pair sold.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Hodinkee Turns Out Another Flaming-Hot Collaboration

Welcome to Always On Time, where we’ll highlight the very best, most interesting, and coolest new watches in the world. The watch: The Ressence Type 1 Slim HOD for Hodinkee. The single best thing about this watch: it’s the anti-Ressence Ressence. The backstory: Ressence is known for making impossibly sleek...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

Tan And Grey Hues Emphasize Neutral Tones On The Nike Air Max 95

With August just around the corner, Nike has been gradually revealing new styles well-suited for the fall. In autumn-appropriate fashion, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 is clad in both beige tones and suede materials. Although black mesh is applied to the base, suede and leather overlays in much lighter...
TravelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Lexon Fine Tube Power Bank 2 sleek portable charger features a 3000 mAh capacity

Get an extra charge for your smartphone or earbuds with the Lexon Fine Tube Power Bank 2 sleek portable charger. The Fine Tube Powerbank 2 offers a 3000 mAh capacity to give you one full charge in 3 hours. That way, you can keep browsing on your smartphone or talk with friends for longer. Just connect it to your device via its USB-A port. An LED indicator informs you of your gadget’s charging status. What’s more, the stylish design looks like a lipstick case. This makes it great for taking with you on your commute or during travel. Then, a leather strap makes this charger easy to hang on your bag or belt loop. Moreover, its aluminum finish is available in 3 stunning colors, helping you make a statement wherever you go. Never get caught without a backup battery when you have this uniquely designed charger.
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

This Nike Air Force 1 Reacts to UV Light

Expanding its lineup of the classic Air Force 1, Nike is now set to release a pair that reacts to UV light. The low-cut design arrives in crisp white leather overall, with a blue hue serving contrast on the translucent outsole and deubré. Once exposed to light, two parts of the shoe will change color. The Swoosh on the sides will match the icy blue outsole, while the heel overlay turns into a pastel pink shade. Maintaining the original design, the kicks are rounded out with Nike Air branding on the tongue tag and rear, while a rubberized hangtag comes in the shape of the Swoosh.
ApparelHighsnobiety

BEAMS x Birkenstock Boston Black Suede Leather Pre-Order

Coming off coveted collaborations with fashion giants like Jil Sander, Rick Owens, Valentino, and more, German footwear label Birkenstock has once again teamed up with Japanese imprint BEAMS for a new take on the Boston silhouette. Available now for pre-order, the minimalist silhouette is crafted from a black suede material...
ApparelHypebae

adidas Originals Gives the Adilette Slides a Stan Smith Twist

Known for its iconic Stan Smiths, adidas Originals has decided to give the Adilette a new look inspired by the sneaker silhouette. The slip-on slides are dressed mostly in a crisp “Cloud White” hue, while the heel is covered with a pop of “Green,” just like the tennis kicks. Elsewhere, perforated Three Stripes can be found on the synthetic upper printed with adidas’s logo in gold. Rounding out the cozy footwear style are the synthetic outsoles and the label’s branding towards the heel. Take a closer look at the piece above.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

elago R5 Smart Locator Case for Apple TV Siri Remote helps you keep tabs on your clicker

Ensure you always know where your remote is with the elago R5 Smart Locator Case for Apple TV Siri Remote. This TV gadget‘s design is compatible with Apple AirTag. Just place the Apple locator inside the case, and you’ll never lose your remote again. Meanwhile, the case itself features premium silicone to keep your remote safe from drops and other daily accidents. What’s more, the R5 Smart Locator Case gives you access to all the functions of the remote, so you don’t miss out on anything. In fact, this accessory is designed precisely for the 2021 Apple TV Siri Remote. What’s more, the silicone exterior provides you with the ideal grip, making drops less likely. Finally, the lanyard attachment lets you keep your remote on your wrist, further reducing the likelihood of an accident.
ApparelHypebae

Off-White™ x Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% To Drop in "Pink Glow" and "Black"

After multiple previews, Nike and Off-White™ are finally set to drop their collaborative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% in two colorways. Leading the lineup is the “Pink Glow” iteration, which is accentuated in a bright neon pink hue. The kicks, arriving with rubber spiked outsoles, are highlighted with a chunky foam midsole with Virgil Abloh‘s signature “AIR” branding. The upper is constructed with knit material interweaving the pink shade with a blue color throughout. A splash of green is seen on the zip tie, as well as the Air unit.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Y-3 Unveils New Y-3 QISAN COZY and Y-3 AJATU RUN Silhouettes

Fresh off of unveiling its full collection for the FW21 season, the Y-3 family has officially unveiled two of its newest footwear silhouettes — the Y-3 QISAN COZYand Y-3 AJATU RUN. Both propositions are sleek and fashion forward in their visual composition and feature functional design elemets. Kicking things off...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 96 II "Midnight Navy" is Furnished With USA Color Schemes

It’s been 25 years since officially debuted Air Max 96 II — a silhouette that served as an iconic transition piece between the Air Max 97 and Air Max 95. Lately, the model has seen a strong resurgence on the market by releasing in both retro and modern colorways, and now it has emerged in a striking “Midnight Navy” palette.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Happy Plugs Play youth headphones have quality, safe sound designed for ages 4–5

Choose a responsible set of headphones for your kids with the Happy Plugs Play youth headphones. With their hearing loss protection technology, these headphones boast sound that’s safe for your little one’s ears. It safeguards the eardrum since it limits the range to 85 decibels. What’s more, these youth headphones feature Biomaster antimicrobial technology, which stops bacteria growth up to 99.9%. And with 25 hours of listening time, you can go on a few car trips until you have to recharge. But if you need a power boost, a 10-minute charge provides another 5 hours of listening time. Moreover, your child will love the instant audio sharing and 82% background noise isolation features. Additionally, an integrated microphone makes this music gadget ready for online classes and phone calls. Finally, the adjustable shape gives your child a comfortable, secure fit whether they’re 3 or 15 years old.
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

The Sneaker Edit: 10 Kicks To Elevate Your Summer Fits

With only about a month of summer left, we’re highlighting some cop-worthy sneakers you can add to your rotation before the season ends. Our top picks this month include styles from Nike, New Balance, adidas and more. For those into vibrant hues, adidas has given its Stan Smith silhouette a...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

More Experimental Branding Appears On This Sporty Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 may have debuted almost four decades ago but it is still one of the most popular, bestselling sneakers in the world. Embracing both tradition and modernity, Bruce Kilgore’s design has been constantly reimagined through a lens reflective of current fashion trends. An upcoming pair continues to prove this case by introducing a gridded patterns and a new form of experiemental branding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy