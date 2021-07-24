Pioneer DJ x Off-White DDJ-1000-OW DJ controller features a fluorescent orange design
Bring people together, in style, with the Pioneer DJ x Off-White DDJ-1000-OW DJ controller. This DJ controller features beautiful fluorescent orange and matte white colors with an asymmetric layout designed by Virgil Abloh. What’s more, the tagline printing on the body adds a retro look. Overall, this music gadget is a limited-edition take on the DDJ-1000 4-channel performance DJ controller. So its Jog Display screens are located in the center of each jog wheel. They display only the information you want to see. Moreover, the familiar layout makes this gadget easy to transition to. Furthermore, the MAGVEL FADER provides detailed performances. Additionally, 4 new Beat FX titled Enigma Jet, Mobius Saw, Mobius Triangle, and Low Cut Echo add depth to your sets. Finally, 16 back-lit rubber Performance Pads trigger Hot Cues, Beat Jump, Pad FX, and more with just a touch.thegadgetflow.com
