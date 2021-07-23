Chanute Post 170 A falls short to Iola in Zone, ends season

A valiant effort, in the end, wasn’t enough for Chanute Post 170 A in a 2021 Kansas American Legion Junior Zone 3 and 4 game at Santa Fe Park. With the score 3-0 with no outs in the top of the seventh against Iola, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Chanute starting pitcher Parker Manly connected on a double and went on to advance to third after a wild pitch thrown by starting Iola pitcher Logan Page. Third baseman Cohwen Wheeler singled and scored Manly to make the score 3-1 Iola.