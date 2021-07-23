Astria Ascending Will Be Coming Out In Late September
Dear Villagers announced today that they're finally releasing Astria Ascending as the game will come out on Steam in late September. The game will give '90s gamers a real throwback as this is an emotionally charged JRPG created by a few veteran developers at Artisan Studio who worked on several Final Fantasy games. This hand-drawn 4K game will throw you into an epic story meshed with turn-based combat, as you will explore a kingdom on the verge of war and chaos at every turn. So of course, it's up to you and a band of misfits to help stop it. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as it will officially be released on September 30th, 2021.bleedingcool.com
