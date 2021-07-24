Investors buying large numbers of homes in Las Vegas
Investors have been snapping up homes across the U.S. during the current buying binge, though one market in particular has seen the biggest jump in deals: Southern Nevada. Residential real estate investors acquired 3,043 homes in the Las Vegas area in the second quarter, up 279.4 percent from the same period last year when sales overall dropped in the early months of the pandemic, according to a new report from listing site Redfin.www.reviewjournal.com
