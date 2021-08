WEST BRANCH, MI — A jury deliberated for about a half-hour before convicting a Bay City man of robbing a Rose City bank, then calling in bomb threats to cover his tracks. The trial of Michael D. Mier, 33, ended about 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30, with the jury finding him guilty of all 11 felonies he faced: eight counts of domestic terrorism, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of bank robbery. The jurors deliberated for about 34 minutes before delivering their verdicts.