One of the best players on Kentucky’s big board has reopened his recruitment. Tyreese Fearbry, a four-star defensive end out of Perry Traditional Academy up in Pittsburgh, PA, announced through his Twitter account on Thursday that he has decommitted from Penn State, not even a full month after initially committing on July 4. A 6-foot-5, 225-pound beast on the line, Fearbry was once considering the Wildcats and he even tagged Kentucky’s defensive coordinator Brad White in his decommitment tweet.