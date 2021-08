Regarding the "banned concepts" article in the July 25 Ames Tribune: Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Republican Legislature are apparently afraid that the public might learn the truth concerning the treatment of Native Americans by the American government. So, they conjured up a law to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory. As a professor emeritus of Anthropology and American Indian Studies, I would like the governor and legislative leaders how to put a positive spin on the Sand Creek Massacre, Trail of Tears, kidnapping of American Indian children and placing them in boarding schools where many of them died. Perhaps they could also present the happy side of abject poverty on the Pine Ridge Reservation, the blocking of voting on American Indian reservations, and polluting the water on reservations by fracking and drilling for oil. These crimes are historical and contemporary. They are shameful and need to be exposed as such.