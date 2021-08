The Roslyn School District Board of Education has approved their calendar of meetings for the 2021-2022 school year. All meetings are scheduled for Thursday evenings at 8 pm in Roslyn High School, unless noted otherwise. Additional meetings may be scheduled, or the schedule may be adjusted as needed throughout the school year. Agendas and minutes for meetings are available at www.roslynschools.org on the Board of Education page. Last minute changes will be posted on the district website. The following is the schedule of meetings: