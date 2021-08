West Texas WarbirdsÕ Jordan Gandy (22) celebrates a touchdown reception against the San Antonio Valor June 26, 2021 at the Ector County Coliseum.(Odessa American|Jacob Ford)

The West Texas Warbirds will try to cap an undefeated season with a championship when they host the Amarillo Venom in the Lone Star Series title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ector County Coliseum.

The Warbirds (6-0) defeated the Venom in back-to-back weeks to open the season.

West Texas defeated the Arlington Longhorns, 70-6, last week in the semifinals to advance.