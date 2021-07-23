Cancel
Blackhawks Acquire Jones From Blue Jackets

By Greg Boysen
Cover picture for the articleIt finally happened! After weeks of rumors and speculated trade packages, the Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks will receive Jones, a 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall), and a sixth-round pick in 2022. In return, the Blue Jackets are getting defenseman Adam Boqvist, the Chicago’s 2021 first (12th overall) and second-round (44th overall) picks, and their first-round pick next year.

