GOLF: Former champions Beaty, Parks tied at the top after first round

Parker Beaty watches his ball after teeing off on the 15th tee box at the 29th annual MenÕs City Championship tournament Friday afternoon at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. (Odessa American|Jacob Ford)

There were plenty of low scores to be had during the opening round of the 29th Men’s City Championship Friday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

When the final putt was holed, it was a pair of past city champions leading the way.

Defending champion Parker Beaty and 2005 titlest Blake Parks both shot 7-under-par 65 to tie for the lead, with Odessa College golfer Will Adams just behind after shooting a 6-under-par 66.

The trio had stretches during the opening round to create some separation from the rest of the field and took advantage of the soft conditions on the course.

“I was putting the ball really well today,” Beaty said. “I made five birdies in a row on holes 9 through 13 and they were all good putts. I also hit the ball well today.”

Parks may have gotten off to the fastest start in the field with two eagles in the first five holes.

The highlight of the day for Parks came on the short Par 4 5th hole where he hit his tee shot within one foot of the hole for an eagle.

Blake Parks chips on to the green of the 18th hole during the 29th annual MenÕs City Championship tournament Friday afternoon at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. (Odessa American|Jacob Ford)

“I don’t think I’ve had that kind of start in a long time,” Parks said. “I’ve made two eagles in a round before but not anytime recently. The group thought my tee shot went in the hole so it was pretty special.”

Parks was grouped with Austin Anderson, who finished as one of three golfers who shot 3-under 69, along with Odessa College’s Jaden Chavez and Sang Ha Park.

Anderson was at 4-under before making a double bogey on 17, then bouncing back with a birdie on 18. He said that playing with Parks gave him a boost today and emphasized how important bouncing back on the final hole was.

“It definitely helps a lot to finish with that birdie,” Anderson said. “I feel like you’ve got to be in the 60s every round to have a shot.

“Keeping in the 60s is a big deal and definitely gives some momentum going into tomorrow.”

Adams also found some late momentum to carry into Saturday.

Will Adams chips on to the green on the 12th hole of the 29th annual MenÕs City Championship tournament Friday afternoon at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. (Odessa American|Jacob Ford)

Sitting at 3-under-par through most of the back nine, Adams birdied the final three holes to break out of the pack.

He said that he hit the ball well off the tee and knew that he wanted to keep the pace with the leaders ahead of him.

“It keeps you wanting to start off with three straight birdies the next day,” Adams said. “You want to see how long you can get on a birdie roll. This is just a fun tournament to play in with all of us competing.”

Beaty, Adams and Parks will all be playing together in the final group of the championship flight that is scheduled to tee off at 9:42 a.m. Saturday.

Parks said the key for him will be sticking to his game plan that he implemented during Friday’s round.

“Out here, I just have to stay patient and let everything happen,” he said. “I’ve won this tournament before and I would love to be in a good position on Sunday to do it again.”

Beaty added that he didn’t feel pressured coming in as the defending champion and is looking forward to what the rest of the weekend has in store.

He just wants to close Saturday’s round better than what he did Friday.

“It just feels really good this year,” Beaty said. “I know a lot of good players signed up this year and it’s going to be interesting and a lot of fun.”

29th Men’s City Championship

Friday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Championship Flight

(tie) Blake Parks, 65; and Parker Beaty, 65; 3. Will Adams, 66; 4. (tie) Austin Anderson, 69; Jaden Chavez, 69; and Sang Ha Park, 69; 7. Sebastian Cruz, 70; 8. (tie) Robby Massey, 72 and Ciro Baeza, 72; 10. (tie) Luke Groves, 73; and Tyler Trotter, 73; 12. (tie) Doug Bryant, 74; Josh Hogan, 74; and Kade Young, 74; 15. Kevin Williams, 76; 16. Kelby Bridges, 77; 17. Aaron Marquez, 79; 18. Matthew Munoz, 86.

Super Senior Flight

Rick Sutherland, 78; 2. Gary Bittick, 80; 3. Manny Minjarez, 83; 4. Mike Stewart, 84; 5. Robert Dickman, 87; 6. Gary Harmon, 89; 7. (tie) Augustine Moralez 90; and John Kren, 90; 9. Rene Marquez, 92; 10. Greg Hartsell, 94.

Senior Flight

Danny Wyatt, 76; 2. Richard Campbell, 77; 3. Calvin Jackson, 78; 4. (tie) Tony Mullins, 79; Chuck Lee, 79; 6. Mark Oliver, 83; 7. Randy Grice, 84; 8. Gerald Sterger, 85; 9. Gregg Olberts, 86; 10. Tommy Muncy, 89; 11. Ector Marin, 92.

First Flight

(tie) Aaron Richardson, 74; and James Mann, 74; 3. (tie) Matias Patino, 76; and Santos Garza Jr., 76; 5. Scott Murdock, 77; 6. Brian Cruz, 78; 7. (tie) Christopher Adams, 80; and Mike Claburn, 80; 9. Bryan Teeters, 84; Robert Graham, 86.

Second Flight

Rusty Welch, 76; 2. Eric Rodriguez, 77; 3. (tie) Arvey Villa, 81; and Ivan Meraz, 81; 5. (tie) Marty Slaton, 82; and Steve Kemp, 82; 7. (tie) John McClellan, 84; and Roy Hernandez, 84; 9. Omar Gonzales, 89; 10. Theo Navarrette, 93.

Third Flight

Phil Carrasco, 70; 2. Bryan Altamirano, 78; 3. Cesar Bravo, 82; 4. Frank Ordunez, 84; 5. (tie) Jose Dominguez, 87; Larry Roberts, 87; and Robert Lujan, 87; 8. Shane De Santiago, 89; 9. Thomas Aguirre, 90; 10. Cho Yong, 93.

Fourth Flight

Justin Dosier, 81; 2. Paul Anderson, 85; 3. Robert Courville, 88; 4. (tie) Fabian Urias, 90; and Gabriel Urias, 90; 6. Ronnie Gray, 91; 7. Mark Windham, 95; 8. Mike Bostick, 96; 9. Rick Pasrons, 102.

Fifth Flight