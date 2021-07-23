Two-way star? Ryan Day says Ohio State RB Steele Chambers is training at multiple positions
Steele Chambers has spent his first two seasons with the Buckeyes at running back, but head coach Ryan Day hinted at a potential position change during B1G Media Days. Chambers is entering his third year at Ohio State after joining the Buckeyes via the class of 2019. Coming out of high school, Chambers was a four-star athlete out of Roswell, Georgia, and the No. 231 player nationally on the industry-generated composite rankings.saturdaytradition.com
