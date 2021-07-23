Portion of 7th Street to close for water main replacement
Portion of Seventh Street to close for water main replacement. Work to replace a water main temporarily will close part of Seventh Street to through traffic next week. Beginning on July 26, the intersection at Seventh Street and Crane Avenue will close to through traffic while crews install portions of the new water main. Installation will occur in two locations within the closure, requiring two days each.www.hastingstribune.com
