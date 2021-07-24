Uber will now show California drivers full fares, including fees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Joby Aviation is among the leading contenders in the race to make flying taxis a reality. These small aircraft use multiple electric-powered engines and take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, giving them potential access to dense urban streetscapes. But once airborne, the craft fly more like airplanes, whisking between one and four passengers on journeys of up to 150 miles in less than an hour. The firms producing them envision they will soon compete with taxis and cars for hops between city centers and destinations such as airports, close cities (Philadelphia to New York is less than 100 miles), or weekend spots, especially in cases when congested road traffic is an issue.