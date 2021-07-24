Cancel
Uber will now show California drivers full fares, including fees

By Roland Li
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber is now showing California drivers the full fare that riders are paying, including fees, following a report in Mission Local on the previous discrepancy. Riders were being charged a higher amount than what drivers were seeing as the listed fare. An Uber spokesperson said the extra charges were related to Prop 22, the gig company-backed measure that made Uber drivers independent contractors and provided some benefits.

