Uber will now show California drivers full fares, including fees
Uber is now showing California drivers the full fare that riders are paying, including fees, following a report in Mission Local on the previous discrepancy. Riders were being charged a higher amount than what drivers were seeing as the listed fare. An Uber spokesperson said the extra charges were related to Prop 22, the gig company-backed measure that made Uber drivers independent contractors and provided some benefits.www.sfchronicle.com
