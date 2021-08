The 18th season of Top Chef was the feel-good comfort show we all needed this year. That is, until the final episode, when Padma Lakshmi announced the winner, Gabe Erales. Immediately following Erales’ win, the Austin American-Statesman released an article in which Erales admitted to being fired from his restaurant job at Austin’s Comedor as a result of inappropriate behavior. As head chef there, Erales had an affair with a female employee; and after the affair ended, Erales cut the woman’s hours at the restaurant. Erales’ boss at the restaurant, Philip Speer, said that Erales was let go from his job as head chef for “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women.”