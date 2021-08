New York prosecutors say an alleged “crisis manager” of R. Kelly bribed a Cook County, Illinois, clerk with $2,500 to obtain inside information on the rapper’s legal situation after the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly came out. The finding was revealed in court documents Friday in which prosecutors asked to bring up multiple uncharged crimes at trial next month to help establish a motive for his alleged behavior. The most prominent example, according to court documents, is marrying the late singer Aaliyah so she could not testify against him.