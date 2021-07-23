Cancel
Virginia attorney general announces plan to hire state’s first cannabis lawyer

By Ned Oliver Virginia Mercury
princewilliamtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Mark Herring says he plans to hire a lawyer dedicated to marijuana law now that the state has legalized the drug. The new addition to his staff would serve as a subject-matter expert as the state’s new Cannabis Control Authority, which Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Monday, begins work developing regulations that will govern the legal marijuana market expected to open in 2024.

