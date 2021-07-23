Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a stream gauge on the Verde River near Munds Draw recorded over a 2 foot rise in water. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen earlier with additional thunderstorms moving into the area. Flooding will continue through Munds Draw to the Verde River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perkinsville. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Munds Draw and Coyote Spring. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE