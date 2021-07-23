Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Socorro County This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 164 and 172. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
