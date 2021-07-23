Foundation hosts healing session aimed to support those affected by acts of violence
As violence continues to rise across the city, the Long Live King Kobe foundation is hosting a healing session aimed to help and support anyone affected by acts of violence. One Brooklyn family decided they wanted to create an event that would show an outpouring of love to others and the entire community. This comes after the death of their loved one, Tyler Nicholis, who was tragically stabbed to death last year.connecticut.news12.com
