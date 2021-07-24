Local reaction to Illinois expanded access to birth control

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s now easier for women to get birth control at their nearest pharmacy thanks to a new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The law, which is expected to go into effect on January 1st, allows pharmacists to assess and provide them with the hormonal birth control product that’s best for them. UIC college of pharmacy vice dean Kevin Rynn says while it will give prescribers another role, it’s an important one.