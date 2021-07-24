Cancel
Cuban-born local fencer represents United States in the Olympic fencing competition

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal fencer Yeisser Ramirez is representing the United States in the Olympic games in Tokyo after immigrating from Cuba to the United States less than a decade ago. Considered to be one of the best fencers in Cuba, Ramirez wanted to continue his training when immigrated to the United States at 21 years old.

