Federal Pandemic Aid: Advocates Call for More Affordable Housing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava was at the White House Monday, as the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill was signed into law. She was one of the 300 city and county mayors in attendance. The infrastructure plan will give money to communities all over the country to fund necessary upgrades to things like roads and bridges, as well as create more eco-friendly measures. “This is not optional. This is essential for our future,” says Mayor Levine-Cava, who says the effects will be visible in Miami-Dade. “Infrastructure is what we rely on every single day, with our roads, our bridges,...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO