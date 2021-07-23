NJ man who assaulted law enforcement officer sentenced to 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man who assaulted a law enforcement officer in 2019 has been sentenced. Tyler Lusardi-Paz, 30, was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office. Under the No Early Release Act, Lusardi-Paz will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.