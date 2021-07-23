Aimee Lynn Dotson, 35, of White House, TN passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021 after a long fight with systemic Lupus. Aimee was born June 16, 1986 and the wife of Cornell Dotson. She had a love for being a caregiver. She was a nurse and the administrator of Angel Maggie's Memorial Sanctuary, Inc., a bunny rescue and sanctuary in White House, Tennessee and was part of a very close net of friends all over the states in the bunny community.