Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

Aimee Lynn Dotson

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAimee Lynn Dotson, 35, of White House, TN passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021 after a long fight with systemic Lupus. Aimee was born June 16, 1986 and the wife of Cornell Dotson. She had a love for being a caregiver. She was a nurse and the administrator of Angel Maggie's Memorial Sanctuary, Inc., a bunny rescue and sanctuary in White House, Tennessee and was part of a very close net of friends all over the states in the bunny community.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
White House, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Angel Maggie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy