Governor Avoids Mandates Despite Rising New Cases

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202. 424 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 232 in the ICU and 137 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.05%. The Governor also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,856. 46 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 95.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
Comments / 0