CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Avoids Mandates Despite Rising New Cases

By Name
virginiapublicradio.org
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ralph Northam said he was going to...

virginiapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Judge was right to overturn Abbott's ban on mask mandates despite decline in cases

Ironically, the day after the Catholic diocese of Beaumont ended its mask mandate for all five of its schools, a federal judge ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott could not ban those mandates in public schools. The case could see further court appeals, but for now it appears that the many public school districts which ignored Abbott’s order could continue their mask mandates — if they want to.
BEAUMONT, TX
wtloam.com

Governor Beshear Announces Over 1600 New COVID-19 Cases

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202. 424 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 232 in the ICU and 137 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.05%. The Governor also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,856. 46 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 95.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 5,044 New Cases Wednesday; 900,000+ Kids Are Vaccinated; Kane County Cases Rising But Deaths Falling

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: U.S. Cases Rising; More Than 900,000 Kids 5-11 Vaccinated; Sleep-Deprived More Likely To Get Sick. More than 900,000 kids ages 5-11 will have been jabbed by day’s end with their first shot in less than...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Providence Business News

R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 205, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 205, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 95, a rise from 86 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and six are on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

9 more die of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as cases rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nine more Granite Staters have died of COVID-19 as active cases rose again Wednesday in New Hampshire. State health officials said eight of the people who died were age 60 or older, while one was younger than 60. Three of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 1,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates
kingstonthisweek.com

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases; active total rises to 126

KINGSTON — Active COVID-19 cases increased to a new high of 126 after 14 new cases were reported Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Tuesday’s new cases were primarily from close contact, with two related to an outbreak and five still under investigation. There were three new hospitalizations, with one person in the intensive care unit. The active cases range from three children under 10 years old, four people aged 18 to 29, four people in their 30s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Coronavirus in Arkansas: governor reports 151 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases decreased by 351 to 4,785. 151 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 12 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas on Monday, November 15. Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wfxrtv.com

What Youngkin’s parole board promise signals for Virginia’s criminal justice system

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Likely Avoids Reinstating Mask Mandate Tuesday

Montgomery County is likely to avoid reinstating an indoor mask mandate for now, as county data showed the jurisdiction re-entered moderate COVID-19 transmission Thursday. County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard confirmed on Twitter that the county will avoid triggering the mandate assuming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its numbers Friday to reflect that data. Stoddard said CDC data lags by about 30 hours and should show the county being in moderate transmission when it updates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy