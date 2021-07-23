Governor Avoids Mandates Despite Rising New Cases

KINGSTON — Active COVID-19 cases increased to a new high of 126 after 14 new cases were reported Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Tuesday’s new cases were primarily from close contact, with two related to an outbreak and five still under investigation. There were three new hospitalizations, with one person in the intensive care unit. The active cases range from three children under 10 years old, four people aged 18 to 29, four people in their 30s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO