Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges and how to complete them

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is live for season 7, week 7. As is typical, this list has a variety of objectives that range in difficulty — though the challenges are mostly straightforward, overall. Several of them involve using the Whiplash sports car, and the first one you’ll go for requires you to reach top speed in the vehicle. This isn’t too tricky to do, considering the vehicle is quite fast, but you need to be in the right spot to get it to work.