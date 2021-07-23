Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges and how to complete them

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time once again for a new batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 7, week 7. We’re about halfway through the season, and there’s no shortage of things to do. The new challenges are way simpler than previous weeks’, meaning you can get through them in no time. Many of them are tied to the Whiplash sports car, so you’ll need to know where to find it so you can cross the challenges off your list.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Riot#Recon#Npc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Apex Legends: How To Complete The Season 10 Teaser

Apex Legends: Legacy has been one of the most successful seasons in Apex history with a tonne of new mechanics, items, and a broadly liked Legend, but it’s time to start looking forward to Season 10 with a new teaser. Respawn has started to make these teasers a big part...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Reach top speed in a Whiplash

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is live for season 7, week 7. As is typical, this list has a variety of objectives that range in difficulty — though the challenges are mostly straightforward, overall. Several of them involve using the Whiplash sports car, and the first one you’ll go for requires you to reach top speed in the vehicle. This isn’t too tricky to do, considering the vehicle is quite fast, but you need to be in the right spot to get it to work.
Video GamesInverse

Where to find the in Fortnite Season 7,

Fortnite Season 7 continues with a new batch of Alien Artifacts to find in Week 7. Below, we list all five locations worth visiting to get 20 new customization parts for your constantly evolving Kymera skin. Here’s the full rundown of Artifact canisters we’re aware of so far. Fortnite Week...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

The locations for Week 7 Alien Artifacts are out now, and the players looking for a guide to find all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations should read this article until the end. Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations. Here is a comprehensive guide for...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Complete Ferrari Time Trials In Fortnite (Week 7 Epic Quests)

LATEST - The Ferrari 296 GTB Has Replaced All Whiplash Vehicles. After a surprise announcement yesterday, it's now confirmed that the Ferrari 296 GTB will replace all of the Whiplash vehicles in Fortnite until 6 October. Fortnite Time Trial Locations. The Ferrari Time Trial can be found in Lazy Lake...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact' Event Guide: How To Complete Thunder Sojourn Challenges

The first event for “Genshin Impact 2.0” is now available, taking players all throughout Inazuma in a series of challenges designed to test their speed, skill and strategies to collect as many resources for the Alcor’s chief technical officer. Unlike other events in “Genshin Impact,” Thunder Sojourn is comprised of...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite: How to Defeat Riot (Week 7 Epic Quest Guide)

Another week means another fresh set of Fortnite challenges for players to complete. As part of the week 7 quests, players will need to defeat Riot in Fortnite. The main problem with completing this challenge comes in actually tracking down the mohawk-donning NPC. Well, fear not as we’ll run you through how to defeat Riot in Fortnite in this guide.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything that is happening in Fortnite this week

It feels crazy to say, but we're now 8 weeks through Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2. This week is unlikely to be the busiest in recent memory, but there are things to look forward to. Below, we'll run you though everything that's happening in the world of Fortnite this...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures

The newest set of Fortnite challenges is here, this time for season 7, week 8. For the most part, these challenges shouldn’t cause you too much trouble, as long as you know where to go. Arguably the most difficult one of the week is for igniting enemy players or enemy player structures. The reason this one could cause some trouble is because that’s very situational — and it’s reliant on a little luck and skill.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge: Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack

We’re nearing the end of Fortnite season 7, but before it’s over, there’s another list of challenges for you to complete — this time, they’re for week 8. Throughout this season, the challenges have varied in difficulty and complexity, but this week, you’ll find an easier set of objectives than before. One of the first ones you might need assistance with requires you to visit three unmarked locations on the map, including Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy