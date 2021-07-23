Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie Gives Piccolo Big Upgrade
Dragon Ball Super has given Piccolo a big upgrade for the next big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation first announced that the next film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise was in the works earlier this Spring, but unfortunately all they had confirmed about the new project at that point was that it featured new designs, story, and a script from original series creator Akira Toriyama. Not only that, but production on the film had apparently begun before Dragon Ball Super: Broly even hit theaters in 2018. Now we have gotten our best look for this new movie yet.comicbook.com
