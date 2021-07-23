Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie Gives Piccolo Big Upgrade

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, the latest Secret Rare reveal included Majin Buu. Cross Spirits has now been shown to also focus on this intense final saga of Dragon Ball Z, with new cards revealed featuring Buu in all of his powerful forms.