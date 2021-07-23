Cancel
Texas State

Games of Texas' Opening Ceremony cancelled

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
The Games of Texas Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 30 has been cancelled because of the uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

The city of Corpus Christi and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation announced Friday night that the measure was taken in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, because more than 10,000 people were expected to attend.

The games run from July 29-Aug. 1.

Also, it was announced that participating athletes will only be allowed two guests during their competitions, and are asking athletes to wear masks when not competing.

The Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District reported 148 new cases on Friday, and confirmed that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed in the county.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

