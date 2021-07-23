Cheers to 50 years! Help the family of Mike and Ranell Johnson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Michael Johnson and Ranell Levos were married July 31, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They started their married life in Norfolk where they lived until 1997. They now reside in Lincoln which is where they met while at the University of Nebraska. Mike retired from NPPD in 2011 and Ranell retired as a medical technologist in 2012. Their children are Angie and Chris Claussen of Olathe, Kan., and Michelle and Brett Klug of Gretna. Their four grandchildren are Annika and Alina Claussen and Brooks and Brennan Klug. They enjoy keeping up with their grandkids, traveling the 50 states and playing cards.