Yet again, Malheur County put on 'excessive heat watch' in coming days

Effective: 2021-08-01 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County .Monsoon moisture and an unstable airmass will result in showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and high rainfall rates. Rainfall totals of 1.0 to 1.5 inches or higher are likely. Persons in and near burn scars should be especially aware of the heightened risk of flash floods and debris flows. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Idaho and Oregon, including the following areas, in Idaho, Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper Weiser River and West Central Mountains. In Oregon, Baker County, Harney County and Malheur County. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and high rainfall rates are likely. * Rock slides and flash flooding will be possible in flooding prone areas such as burn scars and near steep terrain.