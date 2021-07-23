Cancel
Yet again, Malheur County put on 'excessive heat watch' in coming days

By The Enterprise
malheurenterprise.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for another batch of unusually hot weather. The National Weather Service Friday afternoon issued an “excessive heat watch” gong from Sunday morning through Monday evening. “Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 possible,” said the warning. The weather service said that “extreme heat will significantly increase the...

EnvironmentThomasville Times-Enterprise

Excessive heat warning in effect

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. tonight. Heat index values are expected to reach between 110 to 115. According to the NWS, despite forecast highs marginally above normal, much of the South is under a heat-related advisory/warning. This is because high relative humidity values will make the air really feel 10-15 degrees warmer as per the heat index, putting residents at risk for heat stress and illness.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County .Monsoon moisture and an unstable airmass will result in showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and high rainfall rates. Rainfall totals of 1.0 to 1.5 inches or higher are likely. Persons in and near burn scars should be especially aware of the heightened risk of flash floods and debris flows. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Idaho and Oregon, including the following areas, in Idaho, Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper Weiser River and West Central Mountains. In Oregon, Baker County, Harney County and Malheur County. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and high rainfall rates are likely. * Rock slides and flash flooding will be possible in flooding prone areas such as burn scars and near steep terrain.

