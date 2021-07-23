Cancel
Missouri State

Rep. Long Wishes Missouri Olympians Well in Summer Games

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer Olympics begin in Tokyo, Missouri Congressman Billy Long made the following statement congratulating the nine Missourians who will join Team USA in Japan. “I am excited to see nine of our top athletes from Missouri join Team USA in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics,” said Congressman Long. “Competing in the Olympics is an incredible honor for you and your families, and an opportunity to represent the state of Missouri, and the United States. I know that your families are filled with immense pride at your accomplishments and look forward to seeing you succeed on the world stage. I join all Missourians in wishing you all the best of luck in Tokyo.”

