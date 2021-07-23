Cancel
Three Killed In Shooting Inside NY Residence

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
132 Overlook Drive, Farmingville Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating a shooting that killed three people inside a residence in New York.

The incident happened on Long Island just after noontime on Friday, July 23 in Suffolk County.

Officers responded to 132 Overlook Drive in Farmingville after a family member called 911 at 12:06 p.m., police said.

Officers found Richard Castano, age 31, and Diamond Schick, age 24, both residents of the house, and Nyasia Knox, age 20, of Georgia, dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

A baby was found inside the house, unharmed.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

