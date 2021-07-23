Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Trooper hurt in crash on Buckman Bridge

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended while conducting a traffic stop on the Buckman Bridge.

The female trooper was seriously injured from the crash and transported to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

The other driver was arrested after a DUI investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver was uninjured and is now facing multiple charges.

According to FHP, the driver first hit a pickup truck while traveling southbound on I-295.

The driver continued and veered off the roadway, crashing into a barrier before rear-ending the trooper.

The crash caused delays on I-295 southbound at the Buckman Bridge and San Jose Boulevard but have since been cleared.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

