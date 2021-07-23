Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Skilled in the Art: McDermott and Sterne Kessler Wage Patent War Without Some Big Weapons + It's Official: Archer Aviation Will Not Be Enjoined

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Skilled in the Art. I’m Law.com IP reporter Scott Graham. I’ve been on vacation part of this week, so here’s an especially brief briefing:. • McDermott and Sterne Kessler try a patent case to verdict with one hand tied behind their backs. • Uniloc USA wins “exceptional case”...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Uniloc Usa#Archer Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
LawLaw.com

'I Love to Try Cases.' Sierra Elizabeth Tackled 2 Very Different Pandemic-Era Jury Trials

As courthouses ease into reopening, Sierra Elizabeth has returned to the courtroom at mock pace, already clocking two lengthy jury trials this summer. In the first trial, the Kirkland & Ellis partner helped win a defense verdict in May in the second bellwether trial over 3M’s combat earplugs. Then, in June, she was part of a team that won a $30 million trade secrets verdict for LivePerson Inc. in a trial against [24]7.ai.
Law.com

Winning Lawyer Says Opposing Counsel Boosted $66.5M Verdict

The way winning lawyer Brent Savage of Savage, Turner, Pinckney & Savage in Savannah tells the story, the heat behind his $66.5 million verdict in Liberty County State Court came less from him and more from his opposing counsel. “They put in the pretrial order that they wanted the jury...
LawLaw.com

Law Firm's Summer Associate Competition Leads to Fresh Ideas for Its Corporate Clients

Getting corporate employees to actively engage—and learn from—compliance training is a challenge in any corporation. Ropes & Gray put its summer associates on the knotty problem, organizing a competition, or “hackathon,” to brainstorm the future of corporate compliance. The learning wasn’t just one-way. Concepts unearthed by the summer associates in...
Law.com

Law Firms Outside Am Law 100 Elite Step Up in Recruiting Talent From Rivals

The battle for lateral partners among elite firms in the Am Law 100 has been especially ”wild” lately. But Second Hundred firms, those firms with annual revenues ranging from about $100 million to $365 million, have also stepped up the competition, analysts and firm leaders say. They’ve added pieces of...
Law.com

As Courts Reinstate COVID Measures, the Rest of the Industry Debates Post-Pandemic Work: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. STAYING HOME - Someday, when we’re all working for our alien overlords using drone technology to mine uranium on distant planets, we’ll look back and laugh at the whole “office vs. remote” debate. But today is not that day. As Law.com’s Rhys Dipshan writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, there’s little consensus—and a fair share of heated disagreements—regarding whether the legal industry could and, perhaps more importantly, should continue with remote work flexibility post-pandemic. The past year has gone surprisingly smoothly in terms of remaining productive outside the traditional office, especially given how rapidly the transformation was forced to occur. But maintaining that level of productivity in the long run, while also paying attention to things like professional development, client service and corporate culture in a remote setting is going to require a more complicated calculus. As Dipshan writes: “Going remote was the easy part. Learning to live with it is another story.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
Law.com

Frustrations Over Office Requirements Prompt Staff Flight in Some Ranks

Not all staff roles in Big Law are treated equally, especially when it comes to who gets to work remotely and how many days they must spend in the office. That’s creating frustration within law firm staff ranks and leading some professionals to quit, especially as firms plan fall office returns and the delta coronavirus variant spurs more anxiety.
EconomyLaw.com

Australian Law Firms Hold Onto Office Space Even As They Embrace Remote Working

Law firms in Australia are maintaining their office space, despite ongoing pandemic lockdowns and a permanent increase in remote working. As law firms and other businesses in Sydney remained in a citywide lockdown, firms said they are committed to having staff in the office when possible and won’t be scaling back their office sizes.
Law.com

McKinsey & Co.'s Defense in Opioid Lawsuits: They've Already Settled

At the first hearing in the multidistrict litigation over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. launched an unusual opening salvo: More than half the lawsuits have already settled. McKinsey, which reached a $573 million settlement earlier this year with all 50 states, the...
LawLaw.com

One Sharp Ruling Won’t Sever New Law-Big Law Ties

A judge may have ruled against UnitedLex in a dispute stemming from the LeClairRyan bankruptcy. But don’t expect this to chill future collaborations. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here. One Sharp Ruling Won’t Sever New Law-Big Law Ties. The...
Law.com

It's Kaufman Dolowich Voluck vs. Shook, Hardy & Bacon in This Florida Trade Secret Litigation

Juan P. Camacho of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Andiamo Consulting LLC and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 14 in Florida Middle District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of TEKsystems Inc. The complaint targets seven former TEK employees and Andiamo, their current employer, for alleged breaches to their confidentiality and noncompete agreements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:21-cv-01011, TEKsystems Inc. v. Andiamo Consulting LLC et al.
LawLaw.com

Courts 'Going to Get Overwhelmed': Creative Lawyering Emerges as End of Foreclosure Moratorium Looms

The eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday, but one Coral Gables attorney says some landlords have become desperate in the meantime, leading to creative lawyering. Coral Gables attorney David Winker represents both landlords and tenants, and says he’s seen both take advantage of the moratorium. One of his elderly clients, a tenant, was hit with an ejectment action rather than an eviction, Winker said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy