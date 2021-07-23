Everyone Helped New Jersey Devils Get Dougie Hamilton On Friday

The New Jersey Devils have surprisingly been named as a suitor for top free agent (outside Alexander Ovechkin) Dougie Hamilton. Most Devils fans don’t believe it’s even a possibility, but more and more analysts say Tom Fitzgerald is directly in this negotiation. Hamilton would bring the Devils a major right-handed defenseman to a team that desperately needs someone on the top line. If the Devils could match Hamilton with Ty Smith for the next five-to-seven years, it would actually give the Devils one of the best right sides in the league. No, seriously. Hamilton, Damon Severson, and P.K. Subban would be, albeit expensive, one of the best right-handed defensemen trios in the NHL.