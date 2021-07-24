Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Twitter Brings Out the Spongebob Memes in Response to Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”

fangirlish.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X is the number one trending video on Youtube for a reason. It’s the fact that he’s so unafraid to be open about being a queer man. It’s the fact that he trolls all the haters who thought that he wouldn’t get to where he is now. It’s the fact that he’s so funny and willing to poke fun at himself. And it’s the fact that he uses his platform to spread love, kindness, a damn good time, and a message that he thinks is important like The Bail Project that has raised over $27,000 so far.

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Michi
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spongebob Squarepants#Memes#The Bail Project#Lilnasx#Industrybaby#Onlyvictoriaaa#Quupidz#Industry Baby#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Lil Nas X has warned that the ‘Industry Baby’ video is not for children

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Industry Baby, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents. Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
Musicthesource.com

Lil Nas X Releases “Industry Baby” Featuring Jack Harlow

After a stellar promo, Lil Nas X has released his new single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. The new single is produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. In the previous video, Lil Nas X was sentenced to Montero State Prison and now we see what happens upon his storyline imprisonment. The single highlights Nas X finding his confidence and targets proving anyone wrong. The video was directed by Christian Breslauer and highlights Nas moving through prison and eventually breaks free of prison with the help of Jack Harlow.
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Comments About “Industry Baby” Video: ‘Y’all Hate Gay People’

Lil Nas X recently shared “Industry Baby,” and from the opening notes of the hype-inducing horn intro to Jack Harlow’s quotable guest verse, the song marks yet another creative home run for the Grammy winner. As with all recent X releases, however, the new track (and its Christian Breslauer-directed video) has also been met with a cacophony of homophobic conspiracists.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Break Out of Jail in Incredible New “Industry Baby” Video: Watch

Lil Nas X has shared the music video for his new song “Industry Baby,” and the visual picks up where the trailer left off: After a trial, Lil Nas X gets sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he lifts weights, dances in the showers, and, like all of the other inmates, rocks a pink jumpsuit. Later in the video, featured artist (and fellow Montero inmate) Jack Harlow slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to aid an escape. Watch the “Industry Baby” music video—based on a story by Lil Nas X and directed by Christian Breslauer—below.
CelebritiesVulture

Free Yourself From the Shackles of Modesty and Behold Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’

They thought they did something when they took him off the country charts. They truly believed they had him when they put the weight of capitalism behind recalling his Satan shoes. But with “Industry Baby” and its music video, Lil Nas X proves he will always stay on top. … ;) In a universe where he’s sentenced to Montero State Prison (guilty of his mama knowing he gay, as the teaser explained), Lil Nas X becomes the leader of a Bussy Posse, leading his crew of cuties by his pockets. In the showers, they break it down, fully naked, fully themselves, and glowing. “I don’t fuck bitches I’m queer,” Lil Nas X raps while working out next to Jason Momoa. “But these nigga bitches like Madea.” Produced by Take a Daytrip and Donda’s baby Kanye West, “Industry Baby” features Jack Harlow on the song and in the video, as Nas X’s (canonical straight) escape accomplice. “Y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me,” Harlow raps. Don’t make us change our minds! Meanwhile, Lil Nas X dives straight into a hole … and out of jail. Just like that, after weeks of teasing on TikTok, “Industry Baby” is free.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Best SpongeBob Memes As Chosen By SpongeBob Himself

Sometimes it feels like SpongeBob SquarePants memes are the logical conclusion to Western popular culture. Memeable bites of the classic Nick Toon allow for older (some would call geriatric) millennials to share their feelings from their half-remembered childhoods in all new contexts. When Earth is gone and the aliens have...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Haunting of Star House”

Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house. However, he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick’s show is getting a minor change this week, and by that, I do not mean a change of pants. Nickelodeon’s spin-off is shortening the amount of new weekly mini-stories from two to one starting today. Probably to give viewers a chance to breathe from all of the random silliness presented in the show. So what better way to appreciate this occasion than with an episode that’ll make things go bump in the night?
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X Announces Kanye-Produced New Song “Industry Baby”

This Friday (July 23), Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Watch the announcement video, featuring a snippet of the new song, below. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil...
Celebritiesintomore.com

WATCH: Lil Nas X is Judge, Jury, and Executioner in “Industry Baby” Teaser

In a new teaser video released precisely 10 minutes ago, Lil Nas X flaunts his chameleonic skill and range by playing every character in a courtroom scene. Released on Twitter via a fake mugshot, a post with the URL “FreeLilNasX.com” directed users to a webpage featuring a video simply titled “Nike vs. Lil Nas X: Satan Shoe Trial.”
CelebritiesDerrick

Lil Nas X strips down and hits the showers for hot, pink ‘Industry Baby’ video

Hey, it’s a holiday: aka the day Lil Nas X decided to bless us with his latest single, “Industry Baby.”. Following the chart-topping success of his sexy, satanic sensation “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the rapper, singer and social media wizard dropped the vibrant music video Friday for his new collaboration with rapper Jack Harlow — and it’s already a viral phenomenon.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Vanessa Buchholz? Model From Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Video!

Recently, the most eminent American singer Lil Nas X released his third single of the year titled “Industry Baby” for which he teamed up with a rapper whose name is Jack Harlow. The music video is getting so much love from the fans. It has got millions of views and likes. The music features many cameo appearances of prominent personalities. One of those personalities is Vanessa Buchholz about whom we are going to talk about in this article, we have brought all details about Vanessa. She recently appeared in a music video Industry Baby in a cameo role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy