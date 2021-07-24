Twitter Brings Out the Spongebob Memes in Response to Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”
“Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X is the number one trending video on Youtube for a reason. It’s the fact that he’s so unafraid to be open about being a queer man. It’s the fact that he trolls all the haters who thought that he wouldn’t get to where he is now. It’s the fact that he’s so funny and willing to poke fun at himself. And it’s the fact that he uses his platform to spread love, kindness, a damn good time, and a message that he thinks is important like The Bail Project that has raised over $27,000 so far.fangirlish.com
Comments / 0