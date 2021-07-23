Cancel
Medicaid Expansion Back On | WYCO Candidate David Alvey | Ranking Past Presidents

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 1, beginning at 03:47: Missouri Supreme Court paves the way for Medicaid expansion by issuing judgement in favor of 2020 ballot initiative. After voters passed an amendment to expand Medicare in August 2020, the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled unanimously in favor of the initiative. Overturning a lower court's ruling, the Court stated that the 2020 ballot provision did not violate state law. This decision will allow around 275,000 individuals to become eligible for health coverage.

