Immigration

Illegal border crossings continue to spike, as do COVID cases

By Bethany Blankley
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reported that his sector at the Texas-Mexico border alone took into custody more than 15,000 illegal immigrants in one week, the most so far this year. In the same sector, agents saw a 900% increase in those...

www.elkharttruth.com

