Permanent Highland Park Bridge Ramp Closure Creates A Detour Within A Detour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a traffic alert for drivers who use Route 28 or the Highland Park Bridge.

PennDOT is permanently closing the ramp from Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge. This is all part of the bigger 28 project in that area.

This comes just a couple of weeks after PennDOT closed the ramp from 28 Outbound to the bridge and sent drivers on a detour. Now there’s a detour within a detour.

Signs will be sending drivers to continue on Freeport Road past the Waterworks onto Fox Chapel Road and then back onto 28 Inbound to reach the Highland Park Bridge from there.

There is an alternative for drivers coming from the south: take the 62nd Street Bridge to cross the Allegheny instead.