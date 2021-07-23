Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Community Gathers For Faith & Family Fun Day Hosted By Archdiocese Of Newark

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dJRu_0b6HBgxt00

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) Newark is one of the big cities hit hard by COVID-19, and Friday, many residents had the chance to have a day of fun, food and games.

The Archdiocese of Newark hosted a Faith & Family Fun Day at Newark’s Mercy House.

The free event was to help the community heal and come together after a devastating year with the pandemic and gun violence.

This is the first major community event the Archdiocese of Newark hosted in the city since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s good, and it’s finally, we’re out of the house. We just get to play with our friends,” one child said.

“They always serve the community, and I’m grateful for them, you know. They give clothes and food and shoes to everyone that comes,” one woman said.

Mercy House also helps people in need find work and housing. Everyone is welcomed, regardless of religious denomination.

Comments / 0

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Faith#Archdiocese#The Archdiocese Of Newark#Mercy House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Housing
Related
Performing ArtsPosted by
CBS New York

Live Music Returns To Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another sign of normalcy is returning on Long Island. Live music is back at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday after the pandemic put everything on pause for a year and a half. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports on what guests can expect in the new normal. It’s a beloved venue that’s made summer memories for generations. It’s outdoors, yet was shuttered for 22 months. Finally, after state approval (the theater is on state park land), it’s ready to reopen for the first time since the summer of 2019. “It was missed tremendously, more than you can imagine,” said...
Toms River, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Construction Nears Completion On Toms River Field Of Dreams Playground For Children Who Use Wheelchairs

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While most playgrounds are accessible for children with disabilities, a new park in Toms River is hoping to become the model for inclusive playgrounds. Construction continues on what will be a one-of-a-kind playground — the Toms River Field of Dreams. It’s a playground that goes beyond accessibility. It will feature a wheelchair-friendly baseball field and ground-level merry-go-rounds, and every structure will be accessible by wheelchair. Children with mobility impairments can play alongside their friends. “When I can enter through the gates with my son Gavin and the rest of my family, I’m not the founder anymore … I’m just...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Broadway Vaccine Mandate: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the curtain rises on Broadway, new COVID rules are taking center stage. Friday, the Broadway League announced all 41 theaters will require audience members be fully vaccinated. Fans of the musical “Six,” as well as all other Broadway shows, will need to show proof of full vaccination to attend. “We have to keep people safe,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “Fully vaccinated” means that everyone involved won’t be eligible to attend or participate until 14 days after receiving either their second dose of a two-shot vaccine, or 14 days after a single dose vaccine. COVID...
Paramus, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Iconic Fireplace Restaurant In Paramus, New Jersey Announces Sudden Closure After 65 Years

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After 65 years, it’s closing time for an iconic family eatery in New Jersey. Customers lined up outside the Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus for one last meal Friday, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. It’s hard to measure how much a restaurant means to its customers, but the line outside the Fireplace said a lot. “I’ve been here since I’m young. I can’t remember. I’m so old, I can’t remember when I started here,” said 96-year-old Frannie Matchko. People braved the wait for hours along Route 17 in Bergen County to order one last burger, snap a final picture and say goodbye...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Establishes Revolutionary In-Home Nurse Visitation Program For New Moms

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday establishing a statewide, newborn home nurse visitation program. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with a mother who said a visit like this saved her life. “I was taken directly to the ER. My blood pressure was as high as 190!” said Sunmisola Adedonkun. Adedonkun was visited by a nurse a week after giving birth, not knowing she was suffering from pre-eclampsia. Left untreated, it can lead to serious – even fatal – complications. “I would have just been home saying, ‘Oh, it’s a headache.'” Adedonkun said. “Because of the visitation, I would say, I’m...
Newark, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Man With Knife Disrupts Newark Community Movie Night

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man with a knife disrupted a community movie night in Newark, sending children running for safety. Police released body camera footage Friday of the intense moments leading up to the arrest. Police said the suspect also had a pry bar and refused to drop his weapons. The suspect did not comply until officers threw a construction barrel at him and used pepper spray. It happened on Weequahic Park on Wednesday. 46-year-old Marcelino Canterero faces multiple charges.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State PTA Offers ‘Reading Checkup’ Program To Parents With Young Children Who May Have Fallen Behind

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State PTA is offering to help parents of young children who worry their kids have fallen behind on reading. It’s a concern every summer, but especially after months of remote and hybrid instruction, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday. Between remote learning and many libraries being closed until recently, concerns about a summer slide in children’s reading skills are high. “Countless studies are showing that the learning loss associated with remote, virtual schooling is profound,” said Tom Gabriel of United Way of Westchester and Putnam. Gabriel said that’s why United Way is subsidizing access to Reading Checkup through...
Newark, NJPosted by
CBS New York

‘End Of Watch Ride To Remember’ Honoring Fallen Police Officers Arrives In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A cross-country ride to honor fallen members of law enforcement arrived in Newark Wednesday morning, to pay tribute to five police officers lost in 2020. The “End OF Watch Ride To Remember” arrived with a 40-foot trailer wrapped in photos of each of the 339 officers who died last year. The group left Washington state in May and plan to visit each law enforcement agency where the fallen officers worked. Relatives say they appreciate the recognition for their loved ones. “All of the officials have just taken into consideration to remember those who have worked for them, paid the price, and also died for them,” said widow Gwendolyn Furr. “Each one served their community. Each one served their city, their state, their county and it’s our honor to recognize this,” said Jagrut Shah, founder of the End Of Watch Ride To Remember. The group also stopped at the Union City Police Department.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Pandemic-Delayed Public Art Display Finally Blooms Along Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An art installation is brightening one of Manhattan’s busiest blocks. A Broadway debut blossoms for sculptor Jon Isherwood. Along the famous street, in eight locations between West 157th and West 64th streets, are sculptures he carved out of seven kinds of marble. “Broadway, that is your exhibit space. How is that?” CBS2’s Dave Carlin asked. “It’s magnificent,” Isherwood said. “It’s just magical. It’s a perfect location and that it’s truly in the public.” The exhibit is called Broadway Blooms. “It’s just lovely to look at,” one woman said. “It’s a good thing. It’s new,” one man said. “I love public art. New York should...

Comments / 0

Community Policy