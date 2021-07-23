Community Gathers For Faith & Family Fun Day Hosted By Archdiocese Of Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark is one of the big cities hit hard by COVID-19, and Friday, many residents had the chance to have a day of fun, food and games.

The Archdiocese of Newark hosted a Faith & Family Fun Day at Newark’s Mercy House.

The free event was to help the community heal and come together after a devastating year with the pandemic and gun violence.

This is the first major community event the Archdiocese of Newark hosted in the city since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s good, and it’s finally, we’re out of the house. We just get to play with our friends,” one child said.

“They always serve the community, and I’m grateful for them, you know. They give clothes and food and shoes to everyone that comes,” one woman said.

Mercy House also helps people in need find work and housing. Everyone is welcomed, regardless of religious denomination.