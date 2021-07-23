New Law Requires Civics Instruction For New Jersey Middle School Students

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With Gov. Phil Murphy ‘s signature to make it official, New Jersey middle school students are now required to learn about voting.

Laura Wooten’s Law, named after the state’s longest serving poll worker, calls for civics instruction in New Jersey schools.

Students will learn the history of the American system of voting and democracy, along with citizenship and the function of government.

Until now, New Jersey was one of a few states that did not require civics instruction for middle school students.