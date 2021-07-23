Injured EMT graduated from CDO High School, hoped to be a firefighter

The family of the 20-year-old EMT fighting for his life after he was shot in the head last weekend say he was proud of his work and hoped to become a paramedic one day.

Jacob Dindinger was critically injured last week when responding to a call at Silverlake Park Sunday evening. A man in an SUV drove up to the ambulance and shot Jacob along with another EMT, then drove to the scene of a house fire where he shot at bystanders and firefighters.

RELATED: Multiple people shot, including ambulance crew, in Tucson

In a statement released by his employer, American Medical Response (AMR) of Southern Arizona, Jacob Dindinger's family revealed new details about their son and brother, including why he wanted to become an EMT.

The family says Jacob was born in Long Beach, California, before the family moved to El Paso, Texas, when he was in third grade. They moved to the Tucson area nine years ago and Jacob graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School in Oro Valley.

"When Jacob was a senior at CDO, he decided to take a new focus, and decided he wanted to become an EMT," the statement says. "This decision was made in part after he visited with his brother, Bryan Presetti, in Long Beach, Calif., where Bryan is a Firefighter/Engineer."

He eventually graduated from the EMT program at Pima Community College. Last year, he also earned a SCUBA certification and hoped to "travel and see all the beautiful sights under the sea," the family's statement said.

He started working for AMR in March where he was known for his "quick wit and sense of humor," the family said.

After working as an EMT, Jacob set his sights on paramedic school.

"Jacob’s long-term dream and goal was to be a firefighter just like his older brother, but he wanted to accomplish that goal quicker than Bryan," the family said. "This shows the drive and determination that Jacob has."

"One of the most important things in Jacob’s life is his family," the statement concludes. "Family means everything to Jacob, and he is happiest when he is with his family."

Read the full statement from the family in the Facebook post below:

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE

