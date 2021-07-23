Special Weather Statement issued for Saipan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:57:00 Expires: 2021-07-25 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saipan STRONGER WINDS AND HAZARDOUS SEAS TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND FOR THE FAR NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS For Alamagan/Pagan/Agrihan A monsoon trough stretches eastward between 22N and 25N to Tropical Storm Nepartak (11W), formerly JTWC Invest 90W, which formed overnight and is now near 25N150E with maximum winds of 40 mph. Nepartak continues to move away from the region. Strong monsoonal southwest winds will persist across the northern islands of the CNMI into early next week. Near-gale to gale force winds and hazardous seas/surf are expected into early next week. Winds: Strong southwest winds will build to near-gale force of 30 to 35 mph today with gusts up to around 45 mph through the weekend, especially in and around heavy bands of showers. Strongest winds will be found farther north. Models show a gradual weakening of winds Tuesday into Wednesday. Seas: Seas of 7 to 9 feet are expected to build to between 10 and 14 feet by tonight as large westerly swell spreads in from the west. Hazardous surf is expected along south and west facing reefs and could reach dangerous levels of 15 feet along west facing reefs. Rainfall: 5 to 10 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts is expected through Monday. Marine inter-island travel is discouraged the next few days. Folks in the far northern Mariana Islands should keep up to date with the latest statements and advisories from the National Weather Service and your local emergency management office. Forecast products issued by the National Weather Service are posted on the WFO Guam web page at www.weather.gov/gum.