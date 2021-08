A huge surprise, as the Rangers actually made their pick at #15 overall. With their first round pick, the Rangers selected Brennan Othmann at #15 overall. Othmann is a bit off the board, especially with Chaz Lucius, Jesper Wallstedt, and Aatu Raty on the board. This is a bit of a reach by the Rangers here, and he’s definitely a project pick. He has good hockey IQ but lacks the skating to make a difference, at least right now. But he’s a pure shooter and has an ability to find open ice, which is good.